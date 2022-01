A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night for the 13-year–old girl who was stabbed to death on Saturday, January 1. Some 50 people came to offer their condolences to the victim’s family. The vigil took place at 7:00pm at the Best Food Supermarket in the vicinity of the John Cooper/Jose Lake ball park, close to the location of the incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gone-too-soon