Minister of Finance Meets New Director of Kadaster of Sint Maarten, Mr. Benjamin Ortega | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, recently held a meeting with the Supervisory Board and the newly appointed Director of the Kadaster, Mr. Benjamin Ortega. As of November 1, 2024, Mr. Ortega officially assumed his new role as Director.

During the meeting, Mr. Ortega provided the Minister of Finance with a summary outlining his key objectives and vision for the Kadaster moving forward. The Minister expressed her support and extended best wishes to Mr. Ortega in his new role. Additionally, the Minister conveyed appreciation to the Supervisory Board for their ongoing efforts and encouraged them to maintain their diligence in overseeing the Kadaster’s operations.

In Picture: Mr. Benjamin Ortega (Director Kadaster Sint Maarten), Supervisory Board members of Kadaster Sint Maarten, and Minister of Finance Marinka J. Gumbs

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-of-Finance-Meets-New-Director-of-Kadaster-of-Sint-Maarten-Mr–Benjamin-Ortega.aspx