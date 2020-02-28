A shopper’s delight at Van Dorp: New book signing, poetry reading on Saturday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—“We’re happy to announce an exclusive book signing event with local author, Lasana M. Sekou, this Saturday, February 29, from 10 AM to 2 PM at Van Dorp, Madame Estate,” posted the bookstore on Facebook this week.

Van Dorp is inviting customers and the general public to “Meet the author and have your copy (of his new books) signed!”

Hurricane Protocol by Sekou and Caribbean Counterpoint – The Aesthetics of Salt in Lasana Sekou by Sara Florian, PhD, are the featured books. But “All Lasana M. Sekou books will be available at Vandorp. Buy any 2 books

