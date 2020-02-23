Academy Students Briefed on Dangers of New Game. | SMN News

~ CPO Richards, Dr. Mercelina speak at special assembly ~

PHILIPSBURG:— Community Police Officer, Inspector Felix Richards, and Dr. Luc Mercelina took time out of their busy schedule on Friday (February 21, 2020) to speak to students of St. Maarten Academy’s academic campus on the dangers of the ‘Skull Breaker’ game.

To date, several children have died or received serious injuries after falling victim to this dangerous challenge that has taken the internet by storm. Reports indicate that this “challenge” consists of three people standing in a row, with the people on the left/right sides kicking in the feet

