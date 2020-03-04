Arrest made in burn victim case. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The detective department arrested a male suspect with the initial F.W on Tuesday morning March 3rd in connection with the investigation into the female victim who was found burnt-in Dutch Quarter.

The suspect had appeared at the police station in Philipsburg and gave the detectives a breakdown of what took place with the victim on the day of February 29th. The victim J.J W is being treated in the Burn victim unite in Colombia and is still in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

The police would like to thank the public for their assistance

