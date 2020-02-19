Attempted armed robbery in Middle Region. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: —The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an attempted armed robbery with a firearm. This attempt took place at a restaurant in the area of Middle Region, at approximately 11:15 pm on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that one male, masked and dressed in black, threatened the people inside the establishment with a firearm. The male was unsuccessful in the attempt to rob the restaurant; he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The police force is asking the community of Sint Maarten to be vigilant, there seems to be an upward

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33967-attempted-armed-robbery-in-middle-region.html