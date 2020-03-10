BREAKING NEWS: Former Police Chief Derrick Holiday passed away in Cayman Islands. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—- St. Maarten is thrown into mourning early this Tuesday morning when the news broke that former Chief of Police and Government labor mediator Derrick Holiday passed away in the Cayman Islands where he was seeking medical.

Holiday was 65 years old at the time of his passing.

SMN News wishes the family of the late Derrick Holiday much strength during their bereavement.

