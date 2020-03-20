Call for interns who want to return to the Netherlands. | SMN News

Kralendijk:— Due to the current worldwide situation regarding the Coronavirus, there is a need among Dutch students who study or do an internship in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to return home. Travel options are currently limited. In the coming days, KLM has reserved a number of seats for interns on flights from the islands to Amsterdam.

Students who want to return to the Netherlands are requested to register with Jora de Jong van Wereldstage before Friday, March 20, at 5 pm: +5999 462 6335 or +5999 527 2442 (also Whatsapp), This email address is being protected

