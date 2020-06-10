CBCS appoints two trustees within ACU. | SMN News

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— In a general membership meeting, the members of the General Savings and Credit Cooperative ACU voted in favor of a new governance structure. The new structure makes it possible to better safeguard the interests of ACU’s members.

The process of implementing the new governance structure has since been delayed. To speed up the process, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has temporarily appointed two trustees within ACU who will be assisting the Board in implementing the new governance structure in the near future. The current ACU Board remains in office.

Both appointed trustees are external experts who

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34916-cbcs-appoints-two-trustees-within-acu.html