Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National Ordinance establishing annual accounts for Sint Maarten for the financial year 2015 and National Ordinance for the disposal of UTS shares. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, March 4, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2015 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2015) (IS/1226/2018-2019 d.d. 25 juni 2019) (Zittingsjaar 2018-2019-131)

National ordinance establishing the annual accounts for Sint Maarten for the financial year 2015 (National ordinance establishing accounts 2015) (Parliamentary Year 2018-2019-131)

2.

