Central Committee meeting of Parliament about presentation on Economic Developments by the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, March 2, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives from the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on Economic Developments by the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (IS/609/2019-2020 dated February 24, 2020)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

