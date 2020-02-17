Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding a discussion with the CFT concerning the financial situation of Sint Maarten. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, February 18, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11.45 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the CFT concerning the financial situation of Sint Maarten (IS/513/2019-2020 dated February 3, 2020)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33946-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-a-discussion-with-the-cft-concerning-the-financial-situation-of-sint-maarten.html