Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding an update on and the implementation of the CFATF related laws. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, February 18, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.

The agenda point is:

Update on and the implementation of the CFATF related laws

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten

