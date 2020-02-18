CFT Board refuses to sit in public meeting of parliament. | SMN News

~boycott meeting on Tuesday.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The board of the CFT has chosen to boycott the meeting they had scheduled with parliament on Tuesday, the reasons for boycotting the meeting is because the parliament of St. Maarten wants to the meeting to held as a public meeting instead of a closed door.

Chairman of Parliament Rolando Brison read an email he sent to the board of CFT explaining how the parliament of St. Maarten would accommodate them with matters they deem confidential. Brison said in the past everything discussed with the CFT behind close doors are divulged in a

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33954-cft-board-refuses-to-sit-in-public-meeting-of-parliament.html