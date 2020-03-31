CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DONATES USD$250,000 TO REGIONAL COVID – 19 FIGHT Donation will help countries purchase crucial testing kits. | SMN News

Bridgetown, Barbados:— Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean is moving to assist countries across the region to purchase much-needed COVID – 19 testing kits.

The bank, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, will donate a total of USD$250,000 toward the purchase of the kits in the countries across its regional footprint. The bank will make the donation through its various operating companies across the Caribbean.

Chief Executive Officer of the bank and Chair of the foundation Ms. Colette Delaney made the announcement noting: “testing was one of the main weapons in the arsenal against the spread of the disease”.

She added: “community

