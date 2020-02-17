COCI Reminds Entrepreneurs to Register for February 20 Workshop about product protection by BIP SXM. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding its members of the business community to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, February 20.

Vincentia Rosen Sandiford, director of the Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten (BIP SXM), will be making a presentation about how you can protect your business’s intellectual property.

Intellectual property is the collective term for a number of specific legal areas. It relates to having a right to a non-material thing. These rights give the owner an exclusive right to manufacture or sell

