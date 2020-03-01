Confirmed cases of Coronavirus on St. Barths, two at LCF hospital. | SMN News

MARIGOT/ Basseterre:— 3 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as positive in the northern islands by the Pasteur laboratory in Guadeloupe, which is now able to carry out the analyses. He is a resident of Saint Barthélemy and his parents who came to visit.

The resident of Saint-Barthélemy is currently confined to his home with daily surveillance. His state of health is not worrying.

His parents are in solitary confinement at the Saint-Martin hospital and are closely followed. Their state of health is not worrying.

Samples from people who have been in contact are being analyzed or carried out. There are, in

