Continuation Plenary Public session of Parliament about National Ordinance establishing a new Code of Criminal Procedure. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on March 6, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on October 11, 2019 will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.

The agenda point is:

2. Ontwerp van Landsverordening houdende vaststelling van een nieuw Wetboek van Strafvordering (Wetboek van Strafvordering) (IS/1189/2018-2019 d.d. 19 juni 2019) (Zittingsjaar 2018-2019-129)

National ordinance establishing a new Code of Criminal Procedure (Code of Criminal Procedure) (Parliamentary Year 2018-2019-129)

