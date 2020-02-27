COSTA FAVOLOSA IN THE CARIBBEAN. | SMN News

Costa Favolosa has berthed today in St. Marteen during her itinerary in the Caribbean area.

Genoa:— Costa Crociere would like to thank the St. Maarten Government and Port St. Maarten for today’s safe mooring of its ship Costa Favolosa and the cooperation offered during the past days by the local authorities.

The ship, after skipping her last call in Tortola, has reached St. Maarten where its guests will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of the island. Costa Favolosa will remain in St. Maarten until tomorrow afternoon when it will sail to Fort de France as

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34027-costa-favolosa-in-the-caribbean.html