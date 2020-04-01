Courthouse closed to public from April 1st until further notice. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Following the Government measures the Courthouse will be closed to the public until further notice from Wednesday, April 1st, 2020. The Court has a team for urgent matters. Urgent cases will be handled or processed digitally.

Submitting documents for urgent matters

Litigation documents for urgent cases must be submitted digitally by e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

