CPS: Several days of rainfall is a Reminder to Take Action to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Sites. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Collective Preventive Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is calling on the community to take immediate measures to prevent mosquito breeding.

Several days of rainfall would have risen the chance of mosquito breeding sites. Check household yards and business outdoor work areas in search of potential mosquito breeding sites and eliminate them. Keep Sint Maarten mosquito-free. Prevention is the Cure.

Breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet

