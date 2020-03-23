Criminal court hearings postponed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Public Prosecution Service hereby informs the general public of the decision to postpone, until further notice, the criminal court hearings of March 25th, 2020 and April 2nd,

2020.

Persons who have received a subpoena to appear before the judge will subsequently receive a new summons for another date.

For more information or questions email the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

