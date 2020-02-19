Descriptive detail of suspect lead to swift arrest. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Chinese restaurant located on the Union road, at approximately 08:10 pm on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020.

The police on the scene were informed that one (1) masked male, dressed in black clothing, entered the establishment brandishing a machete and demanded the restaurant’s daily earning. The suspect then fled the establishment on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. On his way out of the establishment, the suspect used his machete to damages a vehicle while passing.

Based on the description given

