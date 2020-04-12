Diabetic Patients can call 711 for emergency supply, deliveries expected to improve this week. | SMN News

“St. Maarten will have to accept conditions for financial assistance from the Netherlands”

PHILIPSBURG:— Patients that are suffering from diabetes and hypertension and are running out of food supply should call 711 to get emergency delivery says Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs in responding to questions posed by SMN News. Dr. Felix Holiday Medical Director of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) said that treatment for diabetics, hypertension and cancer patients remains on schedule despite the lockdown on St. Maarten to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Holiday said doctors (GPs) and pharmacies are on call to deliver medication for those

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34476-diabetic-patients-can-call-711-for-emergency-supply-deliveries-expected-to-improve-this-week.html