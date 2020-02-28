Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard intercepts carrier with record kilos of cocaine. | SMN News

ORANJESTAD:— A record catch of nearly 5.500 kilos of cocaine was confiscated by the Dutch Caribbean Coast

Guard on 25 February.

The interception is the result of a collaboration between the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Colombian Navy. The Coast Guard has been monitoring the ship area for some time with its sensor systems. After coordination with the Aruban Public Prosecutor and international chain partners the ship, which was en route from Venezuela to Greece, was intercepted by the Coast Guard near the island of Aruba. The interception was carried out last Tuesday by a Metal Shark team of

