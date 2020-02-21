EXCLUSIVE: GEBE management board paid former board member Louis Wever for 5-months, extended contract is a payback. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The management board of GEBE has paid former Supervisory Board member Louis Wever for five months even though he resigned from the post when his son Chris Wever was appointed Minister of VROMI on August 30th, 2019. Louis Wever was obliged to resign from his post to avoid a conflict of interest. However, removing himself from the board did not affect him financially since he was paid for 5 months by the current management board led by Kenrick Chittick.

SMN News learned that GEBE Finance Department made the discovery two days ago and has informed the management board

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33982-exclusive-gebe-management-board-paid-former-board-member-louis-wever-for-5-months-extended-contract-is-a-payback.html