EXCLUSIVE: Police retrieve scooters in South Reward, son of Chief Commissioner of Police robbed at Gunpoint. | SMN News

~Relative of Police Officers arrested. ~

PHILIPSBURG:— On March 27th KPSM reported that five men dressed in black approached a young man that was sitting on the side of the road on Grapefruit Road St. Peters on his scooter when five unknown men approached him at gunpoint and robbed him of his scooter.

In the release, the police did not mention who the victim was, however, it turned out that the victim is the son of Chief Commissioner of Police Carl John.

SMN News learned that a police officer who is well known in the St. Peters community

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34359-exclusive-police-retrieve-scooters-in-south-reward-son-of-chief-commissioner-of-police-robbed-at-gunpoint.html