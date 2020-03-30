Extension Deadline 2019 Annual Report Political Parties. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Electoral Council wishes to inform all registered political parties that the deadline of April 1, 2020 to submit the 2019 annual report has been extended to May 5, 2020

This extension is due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 virus on the island and the security measures taken by the Government Sint Maarten.

The Electoral Council is urging political parties who may have already completed their 2019 annual report, to submit it digitally via the Electoral Council’s email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

