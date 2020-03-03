GEBE management team held meeting to prepare for COVID-19. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE met with its Management Team on, Monday, February 2, 2020, to the beef up its measures towards the COVID 19 (Corona Virus). The company took its first measures a few weeks ago by placing hand sanitizing stations at every point of entry for its customers and also thought-out the company for the employees. Employees were encouraged to wash their hands regularly.

Due to the recent information released during the weekend concerning the CODVID19, NV GEBE Managing Board has moved aggressively and put extra measures in place to secure the safety of the staff and the public at

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34074-gebe-management-team-held-meeting-to-prepare-for-covid-19.html