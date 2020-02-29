Government awaiting information from French authorities while national preparations for COVID-19 continues. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday morning Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs chaired a specially convened Council of Ministers (COM) meeting with representatives from a number of Government ministries as well as with other stakeholders such as Port St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) and the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The meeting was called to get an update on the nation’s national preparedness and response plan for the coronavirus COVID-19. At the same time, those present in the meeting received an update from SXM Airport representative on their response in dealing with two French nationals who were classified as probable cases

