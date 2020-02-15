How to Handle Food Safety Irregularities. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Food safety division of Inspectorate VSA has noted an increasing amount of complaints about food safety violations in the media. The food safety division wants to notify the public that inspections are continuously being done at all food establishments, bars, and roadside eateries on the Dutch side of the island. The inspectorate inspects all food establishments before an operational license is issued. All establishments have received instructions to rectify the violations within a short period of time (24 hours -7 days) in order to maintain operational status

Some of the major supermarkets on the island

