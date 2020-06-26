Man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In the ongoing actions plan to suppress vehicle theft on the island, the Sint Maarten Police patrols, while conducting a general traffic control, stopped an orange Kia Picanto on Thursday evening that turned out to be stolen.

Patrols stopped the Picanto on the E.C Richardson Street at approximately 11:00 p.m.

During the inspection of the vehicle, it was apparent to the officers that the VIN numbers were tampered with.

Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials C.J.U was immediately arrested and brought to the police station for further questioning. After being questioned the suspect was held

