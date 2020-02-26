Member of the European Parliament, Ms. Samira Rafaela and Members of the Second Chamber paid a courtesy visit to the President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, February 24, 2020, the President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison met with Member of the European Parliament, Ms. Samira Rafaela and Members of the Second Chamber, Mr. Rob Jetten and Ms. Antje Diertens, all from the Dutch D66 party.

During this meeting Member of the European Parliament, Ms. Rafaela adequately expressed the importance of learning and understanding the current situation on the island of Sint Maarten and gaining clear insight as to what is important to the people. She expressed her objective to develop a better relationship with Sint Maarten as the next generation wants things differently

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34025-member-of-the-european-parliament-ms-samira-rafaela-and-members-of-the-second-chamber-paid-a-courtesy-visit-to-the-president-of-parliament-mr-rolando-brison.html