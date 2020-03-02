MHF extends opening hours. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— From this week on, the clinic department of the MHF will be open till 8 pm on Wednesdays. The extension of opening hours has to do with the increasing need for care after regular office hours and the shortage of office space as it is a well-known fact that MHF is in dire need of a new building. The extension is NOT meant for walk-in consultations. Clients will be seen after the normal process of triage and appointments. All other days, the clinic will be open till 5 pm

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34069-mhf-extends-opening-hours.html