Milton Peters College and Sundial School students leaves for Netherlands. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday three Sundial hospitality students and their teacher left for the Netherlands. On March the 5th they will represent the Dutch Caribbean together with a construction team from SGB Bonaire at SKILLS Netherlands. We hope that they can show great culinary mastery and make Sint Maarten proud. During their stay in Leeuwarden and Hoofddorp, they will also visit some schools of tertiary education to help with their career choices after graduation.

Next school year we hope that we can send not one but two student teams from the vocational schools on St Maarten, Saba or St Eustatius

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34065-milton-peters-college-and-sundial-school-students-leaves-for-netherlands.html