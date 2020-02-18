Minister of Justice Alleviates Parking Impediment for Police Officers. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— It has been some time now that on-duty police officers have been experiencing difficulties locating parking due to the lack of parking space in the Philipsburg area. Several officers have resorted to parking their vehicles in front of the former government building at the Wathey Cyrus square.

Minister of Justice, Mr. Egbert Doran, took note of the situation and decided to assist in alleviating the parking problem for the officers. On Monday, February 17, 2020, Minister Doran issued twenty parking passes to the Chief of Police, Mr. Carl John. The passes give access to the parking lot behind the

