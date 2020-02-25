Minister of Justice signs covenant for electronic bracelet monitoring of detainees. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, the Minister of Justice, Mr. Egbert J. Doran, signed

a covenant between different services within the Ministry of Justice in order to facilitate electronic monitoring of detainees. This form of digital incarceration is one where ankle bracelets will be used in order to monitor the movements of detainees who are temporarily released.

One of the most important aims of introducing the Electronic monitoring system is to bring relief to the capacity of the Prison in Point Blanche, which is currently at its maximum.

Electronic monitoring will be utilized

