Ministry VSA reminds business community to implement and adhere to COVID-19 Preventive Measures. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (Ministry VSA) is reminding the business community especially bars and restaurants that they must implement and adhere to the COVID-19 Preventive Measures.

Controls of business establishments will be taking place to ensure that they are in compliance with their operational Safety Plan guidelines. Businesses found not in compliance can face fines.

Some of the key measures that businesses have to comply with are face coverings and social distancing measures.

The COVID-19 Guidelines by the Re-Opening Taskforce of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

