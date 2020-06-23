New UNESCO Report shows extent of global inequalities in education and calls for greater inclusion as schools re-open. | SMN News

• Only around a quarter of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have inclusive education laws covering all learners

Paris:— A new report published today by UNESCO shows the extent of exclusion in education now further exacerbated by Covid-19. In the region, only around a quarter of countries have inclusive education laws covering all learners. Chile and Paraguay are noted for being two of only five countries in the world to have inclusive education laws covering all learners. The 2020 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report shows that inequalities will have deepened during the pandemic: 40% of countries worldwide

