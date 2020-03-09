Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fighting Products. | SMN News

The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Center for Biocide Chemistries (CBC) has compiled a list of products that have been pre-approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against emerging enveloped viral pathogens and can be used during the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This product list is not exhaustive but can be used by business owners, health professionals, and the public to identify products suitable for use during the COVID-19.

The information in this document is being provided as a public service. All efforts have been made to ensure the information is accurate, but ACC and CBC make

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34131-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-fighting-products.html