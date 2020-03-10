One dead, one critical in Sucker Garden Shooting. (UPDATED) | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—On Monday evening March 9th approximately 07.50 pm, the dispatch center received several calls concerning a shooting that took place on the Pendent Cactus drive-in the Sucker-Garden area.

In a house on the Pendant, Cactus drive the police patrol and the personnel of the Ambulance department encountered a male and a female victim who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The patrol noticed that the male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest while the female victim was shot in her upper body. The victims with the initials J.J.B and A.M.S were stabilized on the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34133-one-dead-one-critical-in-sucker-garden-shooting-updated.html