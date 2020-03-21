Organization of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin’s services within the framework of the measures established on the territory to fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. | SMN News

In his speech on March 16, 2020, the President of the Republic announced the implementation of travel restriction measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Consequently, the Collectivité has adapted its organization for the protection of its personnel and of the general public.

All of the Collectivité’s services and structures receiving the public are now closed to the public from Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at noon until further notice with the exception of certain priority services in this context of crisis for which a hotline is set up to ensure continuity of public service and respond to urgent needs.

