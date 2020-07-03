PJIAE workers supported by ABVO SXM and Chamber of Labor Unions meeting with Government and protest continues. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The employees of PJIAE are currently that is currently in a peaceful protest staged in front of the government building of Saint Maarten (July 3, 2020). The AVBO union supported by the Chamber of Labor Unions are currently meeting with the Council of Ministers and the labor mediator, also in the meeting are members of the boards of PJIAE.

Both the current and former employees of the airport are walking hand-in-hand from the Little League stadium in solidarity of what is OWED to them since 2017.

“We know that there are funds in the PJAIE coffers to

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35095-pjiae-workers-supported-by-abvo-sxm-and-chamber-of-labor-unions-meeting-with-government-and-protest-continues.html