Plenary Public session of Parliament about the current situation with regards to the screening of Candidates ministers, and methods by which the process can be more democratic, transparent and consistent. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on Friday, February 21, 2020.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs will be present.

The agenda point is:

The current situation that exists with regards to the screening of Candidates ministers, and methods by which the process can be more democratic, transparent and consistent (IS/350/2019-2020 dated November 26, 2019)

This meeting was requested by MP R. Brison, MP C.T. Emmanuel and MP F.G. Richardson

