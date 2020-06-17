Plenary Public session of Parliament about the installation and composition of Parlatino Committees and the decolonization process of the Dutch Caribbean islands. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public Session on June 18, 2020.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda points are:

1. Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino)

2. Request advice from Council of Advice concerning Parliament’s initiatives to have the decolonization process of the Dutch Caribbean islands finalized (IS/928/2019-2020 dated June 8, 2020)

(This agenda point was requested by MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten, MP O.E.C. Ottley and MP S.M. Bijlani) <br

