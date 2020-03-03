PM Launched policy platform. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs launched the Policy Platform within the public administration. The Policy Platform is an initiative of the Ministry of General Affairs, spearheaded by the Department of The Interior and Kingdom Relations and the Department of Personnel, as the Secretariat to the Platform. The objective of the Policy Platform is to connect the policy layer throughout the public administration, thereby ensuring proper cohesion and collaboration on a policy level and ultimately enhancing and elevating the work of the entire government apparatus. Every Ministry has a mandate for a specific policy domain, however, often aspects within the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34072-pm-launched-policy-platform.html