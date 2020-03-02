Police looking for public’s assistance with burn victim in Dutch Quarter. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Saturday afternoon February 29th around 02.30 pm the central dispatched received several calls concerning a woman in Dutch Quarter that had been severely burned.

The police and ambulance personnel encountered the victim with the initials J.J.W on the Quilter Drive with burn wounds over 70 % of her body and complaining of pain. While being treated on the scene by the emergency personnel, police patrol tried to ascertain what took place, but the victim could not give an account of what exactly happened to her.

The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34067-police-looking-for-public-s-assistance-with-burn-victim-in-dutch-quarter.html