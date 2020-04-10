Possible extension of shutdown, one more death recorded, residents asked to stop moving. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced that one of the COVID-19 patients that were hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) passed away on Thursday night. Jacobs said so far, there are now 9 deaths recorded on the Dutch side of the island while 5 persons recovered from COVID-19. Jacobs said there is still one person in critical condition.

The Prime Minister said those that passed away had other underlying conditions.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister made clear that there is a possibility that the lockdown could be extended, she said that the main focus right

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34473-possible-extension-of-shutdown-one-more-death-recorded-residents-asked-to-stop-moving.html