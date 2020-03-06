Postponement Urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about the Financial situation of the airport, the funding for the reconstruction and the resignation of the airport CFO. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Urgent Plenary Public meeting to be held today Friday, March 6, 2020, at 14:00 hrs with agenda points:

1. Financial situation of the airport and the funding for the reconstruction

2. The resignation of the airport CFO

(IS/605/2019-2020 dated February 24, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP A.E. Arrindell

Has been postponed until further notice upon the request of the President of Parliament.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34104-postponement-urgent-plenary-public-session-of-parliament-about-the-financial-situation-of-the-airport-the-funding-for-the-reconstruction-and-the-resignation-of-the-airport-cfo.html