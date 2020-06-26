Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Concerned About “New Entity” Being Proposed. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A four-country consultation between the Netherlands, Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the main agenda point being the new entity proposed by the Netherlands as a condition for the 3rd Tranche of COVID-19 liquidity support. Documentation for the said entity, however, remains pending.

The new entity formed a part of the “take it or leave it” proposal made on May 12, 2020, and confirmed in the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting on May 15, 2020, in order for the Caribbean countries within the Dutch Kingdom to receive liquidity support.

Since the conditions were

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35046-prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-concerned-about-new-entity-being-proposed.html